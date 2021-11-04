Explained: Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's Messy Breakup Involving Yolanda Hadid

Singer and former One Direction member Zayn Malik and model Gigi Hadid have split up after six years of dating. Zayn and Gigi share a daughter Khai, who is thirteen month old. The long-time couple broke up after an allegedly violent altercation with Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid. On October 28, news broke that Zayn had hit Yolanda and a security guard during their argument. Zayn, then penned a long statement and later denied striking her. While both parties involved in the incident have different versions of the story, here is a timeline of how the incident panned out for the public.

>The first report

On October 28, a TMZ article, which stated that Zayn had “struck" Yolanda was published. In the article, it was said that while Gigi was at Paris Fashion Week, Yolanda had come to their Pennsylvania residence. Reportedly, things soured between Zayn and Yolanda and he pushed her into a dresser. Zayn also allegedly tried to fight off a security guard.

>Zayn’s statement

Minutes after the report, Zayn released a statement on his social media, which read, “As you all know, I am a private person, and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed not to contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.

“This was and still should be a private matter, but it seems for now there is divineness, and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a matter in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press. I am hopeful, though, for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared, and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."

Zayn also gave a separate statement to TMZ in response to their article. He said, “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid, and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details, and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

>‘Free Zayn’ trends on Twitter

Several fans of One Direction and Zayn took to Twitter to defend him. The fans trended “Free Zayn" on the microblogging site in defense of the singer.

>Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s break-up

After Zayn’s statement a source quoted in People revealed that Zayn and Gigi had broken up after the incident. The publication quoted a source as, “They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild." It also mentioned that Gigi stands by her decision to co-parent Khai with Zayn.

>Court order against Zayn

Based on court documents reviewed by TMZ on October 29, Zayn has been charged for four counts of harassment against both Yolanda and Gigi. The publication stated that Zayn pled no contest against one charge. The singer has been fined and given 90 days of probation for each charge, which totals to 360 days. He will also have to attend an anger management class, as well as a course against domestic violence. The singer also has to cut ties with Yolanda and the security guard.

>Details of the incident

According to court documents, the incident occurred on September 29. While Gigi was in Paris, it has been reported that she was on call with Zayn. According to TMZ, Zayn screamed at Gigi to “defend her partner" against her mother using expletives. He also called Yolanda a “f****** Dutch s**t." The publication also mentioned that Zayn pushed Yolanda into a dresser causing her “physical pain and mental anguish."

>Bella and Anwar Hadid react

Gigi’s siblings models Bella and Anwar Hadid unfollowed Zayn on social media. Bella also posted a cryptic note on Instagram stories that read, “I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself."

>Zayn’s sisters defend singer

Zayn’s sisters Waliyha Azad and Safaa Malik stood by their brother’s side amidst all the allegations. Waliyha shared a quote on Instagram Stories which talked about karma and how it comes after everyone eventually. The quote further read, “You can’t get away with scr**ing people over your whole life, I don’t care who you are." She also shared a lengthy post, which talked about the importance of compatibility in marriage over chemistry.

Meanwhile, Safaa shared a quote by Zayn from his One Direction days. He had said, ““I was always brought up to respect women, both my parents instilled that in me." Zayn’s quote mentioned that in his experience, women have been some of the “most intelligent, peaceful and positive influences" in his life.

>Gigi’s statement

Gigi Hadid has not addressed the incident directly. She spoke out through her rep, who told E! News, “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."

