Extraction 2: Chris Hemsworth Shares Beefed up Pic Ahead of Shoot

Chris Hemsworth has been grabbing attention for his bulging biceps ever since he has started filming for upcoming movies Thor: Love And Thunder and Hulk Hogan biopic. He is also set to return in the sequel to his hit action film Extraction as Tyler Rake. On social media recently, Chris shared another image of himself as he worked out at the gym. His physique looks insane as he preps for the action film’s shoot.

He captioned the pic, “Six weeks out from shooting on Extraction 2 feelin good and ready. Shout out to my team at @centrfit for giving me all the tools I need for a bulletproof rig (sic)."

Advertisement

Read: Joe Russo Reveals Details About Priyanka Chopra-starrer Citadel: It’s a Big Experiment

Chris also joked about his huge size as he shared some pics on a motorbike as he wrote, “Epic little afternoon ride! Thanks @aprilia for this little weapon! No I’m not talking about the bloke next to me I’m talking about the two wheeled beast from Aprilia RS660! track ready street bike, super light with an incredible amount of torque (sic)."

Read: Robert Pattinson is a Tortured Cape Crusader in ‘The Batman’ Trailer

With Extraction (2020), Chris made his digital debut as an actor, and Sam Hargrave graduated from being Chris Evans’ stunt double in Captain America: The Winter Soldier for fight scenes and stunt coordinator in Captain America: Civil War to a feature film director. Sam was an additional second unit director in Avengers: Infinity War.

The film revolves around Tyler Rake (essayed by Chris), a fearless, black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. It has been shot extensively in India, along with other places around the world.

The movie ended with an opportunity for Tyler to return, and there’s potential in the backstories of the characters as well, setting base for a prequel. A first look of the sequel was revealed recently at a Netflix global event.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.