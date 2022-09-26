Extraction 2: Chris Hemsworth's Actioner Promises to Be Bigger and Better, Watch Promo

Chris Hemsworth starrer high-octane action flick Extraction successfully managed to woo the audience and the critics when it was first released in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Joe Russo’s creation followed an Australian black ops mercenary whose mission to save an Indian drug lord’s kidnapped son in Dhaka, Bangladesh goes awry when he is double-crossed. Soon it became the top-streamed item in its debut weekend prompting Netflix to greenlit a sequel. Now, after two years, Extraction 2 is close to becoming a reality as Chris Hemsworth shared the first promo of the film.

On Sunday, the Thor: Love and Thunder actor took to his Instagram handle with an intriguing teaser that juxtaposed surreal behind-the-scenes shots and more intense action-packed sequences from the upcoming action film. One of the segments also showed a chopper landing atop a train. Referring to that, Chris wrote in the captions, “We’re landing helicopters on moving trains WE ARE BACK for Extraction 2 - where the on-camera stunt-work is just as mind-blowing as the behind-the-scenes effort it takes to shoot it! #RakeLives #TUDUM."

Awed by the short and succinct promo, avid fans of the actor expressed their delight. One of them wrote, “This is going to be epic!", Another one commented, “Really looking forward to E2 ❤️🙌". Someone also said, “Wow this is so cool! I’ve always dreamt of one day being on set to see how the filming is done. This is amazing."

Extraction 2 will also feature Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili and Golshifteh Farahani. According to the synopsis of the film, “After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held."

The makers have yet to announce the release date.

