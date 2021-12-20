'Extremely Emotional': Actor Adinath Kothare on Seeing 83 Trailer on Burj Khalifa

Marathi actor Adinath Kothare is all set to make his Bollywood debut Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer 83, which premieres on December 24. In the movie, Adinath will be seen in the role of Dilip Vengsarkar. The trailer for the film was recently run on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Expressing his feelings, Adinath said, “I am feeling extremely emotional now. It is a pleasure and a matter of pride for any actor to see his face on the tallest building in the world. Ever since the trailer of 83 was flashed on Burj Khalifa, I have been getting a lot of congratulatory messages from my family, friends, and fans. Me and my family are all proud of this."

It could certainly be said that 2021 has been an unforgettable year for Adinath Kothare if we look at his career growth. This year, Adinath’s movie ‘Paani’ received the National Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation. Adinath made his mark on the OTT platforms with his web series City of Dreams.

Adinath started his career with the film Majha Chakula as a child artist. Later, he worked as an assistant director in several movies directed by his father Mahesh Kothare. His roles in many films such as Zapatlela 2 and Satrangi Re have been well received by the audience.

83 is based on the Indian cricket team’s victory in the 1983 World Cup. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie stars Ranveer Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepika Padukone and Adinath Kothare and a whole host of other actors

