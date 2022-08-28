Ezra Miller Vows To Seek Help After Learning WB Was Considering Scrapping The Flash: Report

After a string of controversies and arrests, it seems like Ezra Miller (who uses they/them pronouns) is finally ready to get their act together for the sake of their standalone DC Extended Universe film, The Flash. The DC film has been long in the pipeline but Erza’s recent controversies have brought in negative attention to the projects. Fans have been in speculating about the future of the film.

However, now, a new report claims that Ezra Miller is serious about the film and doesn’t want it to be scrapped. A report by The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Ezra recently met with the Warner Bros heads and was jolted when they learnt that the production house was considering all options with regard to the film, including scrapping it due to Ezra’s recent string of troubles.

A source informed the publication that Ezra promised to take help after they were informed about Warner Bros’ options of scrapping the film. “While the actor is said to not have minded the stream of bad headlines, they were spooked by the notion of the film getting canceled and jolted to take action," the report mentioned, quoting a source that said Ezra cared about The Flash.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash is slated to release on June 23, 2023. The actor and the production house are yet to address the claims made in the report.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Miller acknowledged their mental health problems through a statement provided to a publication. They revealed that they are suffering from ‘complex mental health issues.’ The statement which was provided to Variety by a representative being, “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

