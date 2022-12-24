F2 to Majili, Films Raashi Khanna Rejected But They Turned Out to be Hits

Raashi Khanna has won a special place in fans’ hearts with her spellbinding performances in films like Aranmanai 3, World Famous Lover and Thank You to name a few. Stepping into the entertainment industry, Raashi made her debut with Madras Café in 2013 alongside John Abraham. Since then there is no looking back for the actress. She is currently gearing up for her digital debut Farzi along with Shahid Kapoor. The upcoming web series also stars south star, Vijay Sethupathi. It has been helmed by The Family Man makers Raj and DK, the web show went on floors last year.

The actress has rejected a few films for her reasons, here is the list of films Raashi rejected that turned out to be hits.

Mahanubhavudu

Raashi Khanna was initially considered the leading lady for the film starring Sharwanand helmed by Maruthi. But Mahreen Pirzada bagged her role.

Gita Govindam

Vijay Devarakonda starrer Gita Govindam was first considered for Raashi. It has been directed by Parashuram and under the banner Allu Aravind Geetha Arts. It is said that Raashi was keen on doing the film however, her dates were clashing and the role then went to Rashmika Mandanna.

F2

One of the biggest hits in its year F2 featuring Venkatesh and Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada. It is said that Raashi was chosen to star opposite Varun Tej but she rejected the role as she thought it didn’t suit her.

Majili

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Majili. Raashi was offered the role of the supporting actress in the film however she rejected the film and it was then given to Divyansha Kaushik.

Manadu

Simbu starrer Manadu was offered to the actress but she rejected the film and for unexpected reasons, it was then offered to Kalyani Priyadarshan who aced her character in the film.

