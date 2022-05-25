F3 Cleared With U Certificate, Check Run Time Details

Daggubati Venkatesh and Varun Tej starrer F3: Fun and Frustration has been cleared with U certificate. The much awaited sequel of F2 will have a total run time of 2 hours and 28 minutes. The film has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification without any cut, the makers announced in a tweet.

“#F3Movie certified clean ‘U’. A clean entertainer to Chill with your Family Members! 2 hrs 28 mins of FUN Ride," producer Dil Raju tweeted.

The performances of Varun Tej and Victory Venkatesh are said to be the major highlight of the Anil Ravipudi magnum opus.

In the romantic comedy movie, the character played by Venkatesh suffers from night vision issues while Varun Tej’s character stammers. The comic timing of both Venkatesh and Varun would be the main appealing factor for the viewers, according to the film’s makers. The film shows the glamorous side of two female leads- Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada.

F3 is the sequel to Anil Ravipudi’s F2, which was released in 2019. The original cast from F2 is set to return to theaters for the sequel with a few more new faces. It is known that in the sequel Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Pirzada will be seen reprising their roles.

Anil Ravipudi’s comedy-drama also stars Sonal Chauhan, Nata Kireeti, Rajendra Prasad and Sunil in other prominent roles. Moreover, Butta Bomma and Pooja Hegde will be seen making a special appearance in a Party song.

The technical crew includes Sai Sriram as the cameraman, and Tammiraju as the editor. Presently by Dil Raju, F3 is backed by Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner and Harshith Reddy is the co-producer. The film is all set to hit screens on May 27.

