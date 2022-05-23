F3 Director Anil Ravipudi Gives Major Update On His Next With Balakrishna

After his back to back hits, young director Anil Ravipudi is currently busy promoting his upcoming film F3. Recently, he revealed a major update about Balakrishna’s upcoming movie. He said that he is all set to direct Nandamuri Balakrishna in his next film.

The shooting will start in September. During a recent media interaction, Anil revealed some details about the plot of Balakrishna’s film. The film revolves around the story of a father and his daughter. Sree Leela will play the role of Balayya’s daughter.

Balakrishna will be seen in the role of an aged father, and the film will be a completely different attempt. Anil sounded very confident about the film and assured the fans that the pre-production work will start soon. Sahu Garapati will produce this big budget film under Shine Screens Banner. The movie will hit the theatres next summer.

Anil Ravi works primarily in Telugu cinema. He made his directorial debut with the action comedy film Pataas in 2015. The film was produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under his banner N.T.R Arts. It stars Kalyan Ram, Shruti Sodhi, Sai Kumar and Asutosh Rana. The film received positive reviews from critics. This film was further remade in Tamil as Motta Shiva Ketta Shivan and in Kannada as Pataki.

Later, he made other successful movies like Supreme, Raja The Great, and F2: Fun and Frustration. His next film F3 is a Telugu language comedy film. Produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, it is the sequel to the 2019 film F2. The film features Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada. The movie will hit the theatres on May 27. Fans are quite excited about his new release.

