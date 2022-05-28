F3: Fun And Frustration To Stream On This OTT Platform

Daggubati Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada-starrer F3: Fun and Frustration has hit the theatres, and the fans are ecstatic to see a comedy film after a while. Now, the makers of F3 have announced that the popular OTT platform Sony LIV has acquired the digital streaming rights of the film for a hefty price. The movie will be available for streaming after four weeks of its theatrical release.

Twitter reactions and reviews of the Anil Ravipudi directorial indicate that the film didn’t disappoint its fans. Many praised the comic portions of the film, calling it a superb family entertainer. Furthermore, Twitter users praised Daggubati Venkatesh’s acting skills and said the actor’s performance in the film was superb.

Advertisement

Many reviewers advised viewers to see the solo sequel to the 2019 film F2, describing it as “a non-stop entertainment."

The film generated excitement the day its trailer was released. The trailer begins with the voiceover of actor Murali Sharma calling money, the sixth primordial element after the five elements of nature. With the lead actors’ dialogues and action, the trailer looked colourful and had an all-time entertainer touch.

The trailer has crossed over 44 lakh views on YouTube. More than a lakh users have liked the video. Around 1,500 users have commented on it.

Meanwhile, Victory Venkatesh will next be seen in Aata Nade Veta Nade, directed by Teja. This will be Venkatesh’s 72nd film. Apart from this, he will be also seen in the Telugu remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha.

Along with him, his nephew Rana will star in the adaptation. Gayathri-Pushkar is the director of the film. R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi will play key roles in the film. While Maddy played a cop, Vijay Sethupathi was seen as a gangster.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.