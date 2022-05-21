F3 Pre-Release Event To Be Held In Hyderabad On May 21

Filmmaker Anil Ravipudi’s upcoming Telugu comedy movie F3: Fun and Frustration has created hype ahead of its release. The movie stars Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen in the lead roles. The film is a sequel to smash hit F2. The film has been produced by Dil Raju and it will be released in theatres on May 27.

The makers are leaving no stone unturned for the promotion of the movie. Now, to add to the excitement, the makers are set to organise a massive pre-release event in Hyderabad.

The film’s makers revealed on May 19 that the pre-release event will be held at 6pm on May 21 at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad. The event will broadcast live on Zee Telugu’s YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, the Anil Ravipudi directorial has been cleared with U certificate by the censor board. The family entertainer will have a run-time of 148 minutes. While the film’s forerunner F2: Fun and Frustration was about negligent men who failed to see the worth of their partners, F3 is about how the protagonists’ greed for money drives them insane.

F2 became a blockbuster and it was one of the biggest hits for both Venkatesh and Varun Tej. The makers aim to repeat the feat with the sequel as well. F3 has the same lead actors reprising the roles as well as a few new faces.

The film has already raked in Rs 24 crores by selling digital and satellite rights for Rs. 12 crores each. According to reports, Amazon Prime Video purchased the digital rights for F3 while Zee Telugu acquired the film’s satellite rights.

