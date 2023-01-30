Daggubati Venkatesh is popularly known as Victory Venkatesh among his fans. The actor, who predominantly works for the Telugu industry, has worked in other languages including Hindi. The actor has kept moviegoers hooked on the silver screen with his acting prowess and plans to continue this with his upcoming films as well. He is one of the actors who has never shied to share his screen space with big actors in the south. The actor has often been seen in films with parallel leads. Here is the list of films in which Venkatesh shared screen space with other lead actors and turned out to be a hit.

Fun and Frustration 3

The comedy-drama film series is a laughing riot for the fans as Venkatesh and Varun Tej beautifully aced their characters in the film. The film was a big hit in the theatres and collected Rs 134 crore worldwide.

Venky Mama

The film featured Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya in parallel leads. The comedy drama’s storyline is about a nephew and uncle that revolve around their emotions and drama. The film has been helmed by Bobby.

Eenadu

Chakri Toleti’s directorial Eenadu was one of the hit films in 2009. The film featured Venkatesh alongside Kamal Haasan. The story of the film revolves around the police commissioner of Hyderabad who received an anonymous caller who had planted bombs in the city and will let them explode if four terrorists are not freed from police custody. The film was remade in Hindi, titled A Wednesday.

Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu

In this film, actor Venkatesh collaborated with Mahesh Babu in the parallel lead. The film talks about an evocative family drama, when a rift occurs between them, two radically different brothers work together to restore their family and find a suitable match for them in the process. The film won millions of hearts.

Gopala Gopala

Watching Venkatesh Daggupati and Pawan Kalyan in the same frame is the cherry on the icing for many fans. Gopala Gopala is a fantasy drama where Venkatesh essays the role of an atheist Gopala Rao while Pawan was seen donning the role of Lord Krishna. The film was then remade in Hindi and named OMG! Oh, My God.

