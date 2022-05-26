F3 to Top Gun: Maverick, Films to Hit Big Screens and OTT This Week

With the Covid-19 situation under control and state governments lifting restrictions, directors and producers have been quick to book dates for their projects in May. Apart from theatres, OTT platforms are also gearing up for some films this week. Let’s take a look:

Ashoka vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam, starring Vishwak Sen, was released on May 6. Now, the film will be available for streaming on Telugu OTT platform Aha from May 27.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal stars three big names — Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Nayanthara. The film was released on April 28, and it will now premiere on the Disney+Hotstar on May 27.

Bollywood’s Attack starring John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jacqueline Fernandez was released on April 1. Though the film didn’t live up to the fan’s expectations, it is all set to release on Zee5 on May 27.

Anil Ravipudi’s directorial F3 stars Venkatesh, Varun Tej, and Tamannaah in the lead roles. The film is all set to make the audience laugh in cinemas on May 27.

Kick Like Tayla starring Tayla Harris will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 27. A lady who balances a successful boxing career alongside playing in the NAB AFL Women’s Competition for the Carlton Football Club.

Stranger Things is back with yet another season, which will be released on May 27 on Netflix. This will be the fourth season of the series. According to reports, this season will be again divided into two parts.

Top Gun: Maverick is much-awaited amongst fans. The film will be released on May 27 in cinemas. The film stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, Monica Barbaro, and Val Kilmer.

