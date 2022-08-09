Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2: Neelam, Maheep, Bhavana, Seema Talk About Women Losing Interest in Sex

The Bollywood Wives Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari are all set to be back with their ‘Fabulous Lives’ on Netflix. The second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will be streaming on the OTT platform soon and the women are not leaving any stone unturned to promote their show. Recently, a clip was shared by the makers that gave a glimpse of what the new season holds. In the teaser, the women can be heard talking about women losing interest in sex and getting it back. Then the scene cuts to Seema saying, “Is it a gaali (abuse).’

Sharing the promo, Seema wrote, “🚨NEWSFLASH🚨 This is your official invite back into the fabulous circle! Get ready on the count of 3 ’cause season 2 is coming soon, only on netflix_in ❤️🙌"

The OTT series focuses on the personal lives of Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh who are the star wives of Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and Samir Soni respectively.

A teaser released earlier also featured Bhavana’s daughter Ananya Panday. The intriguing clip started with a frame showcasing the Liger actress as she asks, “Are you pregnant?" Well keep guessing as it doesn’t reveal who is expecting good news but rather shows the noteworthy expressions of Neelam, Bhavana, Mahppe, and Seema as they give intriguing reactions to it.

Notably, the reality show was first aired on Netflix in the year 2020 and the Season 1 got immense popularity among fans. The first season also featured Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and others in guest appearances. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the show gives an insight into how the four Bollywood wives manage lives at home and work and their equations with each other.

