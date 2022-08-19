Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 Trailer Promises Hotter, More Dramatic and Emotional Season; Watch

The much-awaited trailer of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is finally out on Friday, August 19. Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram to share the trailer which appears to be nothing less than a roller-coaster ride of emotions. From fun to fight, the second season of the Netflix show appears to be grand and full of gossip. The theme of the show highlights the personal and professional lives of Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, and Maheep Kapoor.

The trailer of the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives begins with a powerful statement by Bhavana Pandey, “You don’t even know what’s coming.” Soon, the four celebrity wives can be seen cycling in nature’s lap when one of them takes a tumble and falls. In a scene, Maheep Kapoor is seen lashing out at her husband Sanjay Kapoor. “I think you need to start pleasing me. You don’t show it. You don’t say it. You don’t voice it. And I think it’s about time you did,” says a frustrated Maheep while Sanjay calmly listens to his wife. Meanwhile, during a conversation, Samir Soni tells his wife Neelam Kothari that all her friends are ‘manipulative’.

The second season promises to be full of surprises featuring entertaining cameos by Badshah, Sunny Deol, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, and more. In a friendly jibe, Zoya Akhtar also appears to claim that the show is not ‘Koffee With Karan’. However, the major highlight occurs when Maheep Kapoor breaks down during a confession. In another scene, Bhavana accuses Seema of playing the victim. Meanwhile, Bhavana cuts her off, “One second Seema, I’m talking to Maheep.” While the reason behind the dramatic fight is not clear, the trailer drops a hint that the upcoming season is seasoned with proper masala.

While sharing the trailer online, Karan Johar wrote, “ The trailer of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is her and it’s your sneak peek into the glitz and grandeur of Season 2.” Watch the clip below:

The second season will begin streaming on Netflix from September 2 onwards.

