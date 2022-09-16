Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Renewed for Third Season: Reports

Popular OTT series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives came out with the second season recently, and received much love from the audiences. The show focuses on the personal and professional lives of Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Kiran Sajdeh (formerly known as Seema Khan), wives of Bollywood actors Samir Soni, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Pandey and Sohail Khan (divorced) respectively. Despite all the criticisms from all around, it still remains one of the most watched shows on Netflix. Now, it is being reported that the series has been renewed for the third season.

According to a source quoted by Bollywood Hungama, the show has successfully managed to deliver dollops of entertainment and binge-worthy content for the viewers has been a huge win for Netflix. The source explained, “Netflix has already greenlighted the third season of what you call an inane series. You may think it is inane and irrelevant. But The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is a huge success for Netflix. Critics said it won’t go beyond the first season. It went not only to the second season but now, to the third season as well. It is the Indian equivalent of Netflix’s 365 Days. The more critics trash it the more popular it is among viewers." Additionally, the third season of the Bollywood Wives franchise might also include Gauri Khan (wife of Shah Rukh Khan) and Twinkle Khanna (wife of Akshay Kumar) in full-fledged roles.

Meanwhile, Neelam Kothari is all set to make her comeback to the showbiz industry with an exciting Zoya Akhtar project under her kitty as revealed in the latest season of the show. She would be seen in the second season of the critically-acclaimed OTT show Made in Heaven. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the series chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi running an agency named Made in Heaven. It stars Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin and Shivani Raghuvanshi.

