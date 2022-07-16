Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2: Maheep, Neelam, Bhavana And Seema Tease 'Good News'; Watch

The wait is about to get over as we’ve got you some good news! The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is set to be back with a bang. Just a while ago, Netflix dropped the promising teaser of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2. To note, the OTT series focuses on the personal lives of Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh who are the star wives of Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and Samir Soni respectively.

In an exciting teaser, we see Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh as they indulged in a conversation. It also featured actress Ananya Panday, daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey.

Advertisement

It starts with a frame showcasing the Liger actress as she asks, “Are you pregnant?" Well keep guessing as it doesn’t reveal who is expecting a good news but rather shows the noteworthy expressions of Neelam, Bhavana, Mahppe and Seema as they give intriguing reactions to it. Well, we guess, the confirmed good news is that the show is set to return. So be ready to indulge in the fun banter from the lavish lives of these celebrity Bollywood housewives.

Check the teaser here:

The teaser looked promising and entertaining. Netflix posted it on their official Instagram account and wrote, “We’ve got some good news for you! Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives returns, and there’s a lot more glitz, glamor and tea to spill #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives".

Advertisement

As soon as the streaming giant dropped the teaser, fans could not stop their excitement and dropped sweet comments. A fan wrote, “DAMN SO EXCITED FOR THIS SHOW". Another user commented, “Our Queens".

Notably, the reality show was first aired on Netflix in the year 2020 and the Season 1 got immense popularity among fans. The first season also featured Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and others in guest appearances. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the show gives an insight into how the four Bollywood wives manage lives at home and work and their equations with each other.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.