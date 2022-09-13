Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Star Neelam Kothari Reacts To Trolls: 'Some Will Hate It...'

The second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was released on September 2 and is still trending on Netflix. The series showcases the lives of Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh, who have been friends for almost 30 years. The show has been trending globally but it is also being trolled by a section of internet users. Speaking about the same, actress Neelam Kothari reacted to the trolls and said that if they make a movie or a serial, they will have lovers and they will have haters.

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Neelam stated that she is proud of the fact that they attempted something that has been successful. She also lauded herself and her squad for putting themselves in the spotlight.

“Also, if you make a movie or a serial, you will have lovers and you will have haters. The same concept applies to this show as well. Some will love it, some will hate it," Neelam added. She also mentioned that she is grateful and blessed that the show is doing well.

Earlier speaking with The Indian Express, Seema responded to a troll asking her why she was part of the series while she is no longer a Bollywood wife. She slammed the trolls and said that she didn’t know that women are defined by their husbands and their last names. “Is that their only identity?" asked Seema.

The former couple, Seema and Sohail Khan, filed for divorce earlier this year and decided to end their marriage. In the show, Seema also spoke about it with her son Nirvaan where she told him that she is taking the step after they had a brief discussion on her removing the nameplate of Khan from her house door and changing it to Seema, Nirvan and Yohan. “It doesn’t discount the fact that we are always going to be family, but at the same time, Nirvaan, I am also at a point in my life where I feel that I have to put one foot ahead. I am neither here nor there at the moment," she told him on the show.

The show also features family members of the quartet including Shanya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Samir Soni among others.

