Fahadh Faasil’s Most Memorable Roles Will Leave You Amazed

Fahadh Faasil is only getting better with every other film. The actor on August 8 celebrated his 40th birthday. The Mollywood actor has delivered some spectacular films, taking the regional language film industry a notch higher. The towering personality of South Indian cinema made his debut at the age of 19 with Kaiyethum Doorath, directed by his father and seasoned director Faazil.

After his debut he went to the United States for a few years to complete his studies. He made a comeback with Kerala Café in 2009 and since then there is no looking back for the versatile actor. He has now emerged as one of the most bankable actors in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam cinema with many awards to his credit. He has bagged Kerala State Film Awards as well as a National Film Award.

Let’s take a look at 10 characters from his films, which prove the versatility of the actor.

Amen (2013)

Fahadh’s portrayal of Solomon in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Amen was different from his other roles. The audience welcomed Solomon, an unapologetically innocent drummer who loves Shosanna and wants to play clarinet in the church band, but he can’t stand up to anyone. The satirical musical comedy-drama was written by PS Rafeeque.

Iyobinte Pusthakam (2014)

Fahadh’s character of Aloshy Gomber in the Amal Neerad directorial is among his most memorable roles. The actor with his mesmerizing performance, looks, dialogues, and action scenes won the audiences’ heart.

North 24 Kaatham (2013)

The character of Hari in the film is a close and methodical, selfish person with strange personality traits. This character in the film amazes and entertains the audiences and became another defining role in Fahadh’s career.

Annayum Rasoolum (2013)

The film showcases a symbolic bond between Rasool (Fahadh Faasil) and Anna (Andrea Jeremiah). Rasool’s romantic expressions were so intense that he loved Anna deeply. Directed by Rajeev Ravi, the film became another milestone in Fahadh’s career.

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (2017)

Mollywood’s audience will not soon forget Prasad, the thief in Thondimuthalum who says so much through his eyes. This thief who stole the hearts of many showed his acting charm which is filled in every look and dialogue. Fahadh’s performance in the film directed by Dileesh Pothan was much appreciated.

Vikram (2022)

Fahadh with the character of Amar in Vikram put himself on the map of the Tollywood film industry.

