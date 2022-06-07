Fahadh Faasil’s Role in Udhayanidhi Stalin's Maamannan Revealed

Information about Fahadh Faasil’s character in the upcoming movie Maamannan starring Udhayanidhi Stalin has been revealed. Being a politician and the father of Udhayanidhi Stalin’s character, he will be playing the role of the antagonist in the movie. Fahadh’s recent role in Vikram was well-appreciated by fans.

Maamannan’s first phase of filming has already been finished. Mari Selvaraj has previously produced super hit films such as Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan. Maamannan, known to be a political thriller, features Vadivelu as a significant figure. The soundtrack for the film was composed by AR Rahman.

Fahadh made his Tamil debut in 2017 with the film Velaikkaran. Later, he appeared in Super Deluxe, with Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Fahadh made his Telugu debut last year in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise. The actor, who played the adversary, made waves with his performance.

In Vikram, Fahadh plays a key supporting role with Vijay Sethupathi. The Kamal Haasan-starrer, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, received a lot of appreciation from fans around the world. The film is being produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies, with Theni Eswar handling cinematography and Selva RK editing.

Maamannan, directed by Mari Selvaraj, comprises stars such as Udhayanidhi Stalin, Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu in lead roles. Selvaraj has already received rave reviews for his previous works and the cast is excited to be working with him.

Mari Selvaraj, Fahadh Faasil, and Udhayanidhi Stalin were previously rumoured to be working on a new film when the three met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Udhayanidhi Stalin’s father MK Stalin on his birthday on March 1. Director Selvaraj also recently released posters for his forthcoming film. The film would be shot in Tamil Nadu’s cities of Chennai, Yercaud, and Salem.

