Fahadh Fassil is an incredible actor as ascertained by powerful performances that he has delivered through films like Pushpa: The Rise, Super Deluxe and more. But the South actor is also revered for his bond with wife Nazriya Nazim. Even though the two of them are quite discreet about their personal life, every once in a while, they tend to dish out couple goals for their fans. Following the trajectory, the loveable duo are currently vacationing in Morocco and they went on to share some glimpses from their holiday with their fans.

On Thursday, Nazriya Nazim took to her Instagram handle and dropped a slew of pictures which showed Fahadh Fassil with his camera capturing memorable moments. She also posted selfies with her actor husband while enjoying a delectable meal, of them sightseeing, posing together and smiling for the camera. Fahadh rocked an olive sweatshirt and a leather jacket. Nazriya wore a pink cap and a furry leopard-printed cost in the cute pictures. She wrote in the caption, “First post with this boy in 2023 ??"

Fans were delighted to see the duo having the time of their lives together. One of them wrote, “Agent Amar! Waiting for your role in Thalapathy 67". Another one commented, “Your husband was very mass in Vikram movie!!(with fire emoji)". Someone else said, “The beauty with the best actor(fire and heart emojis)". A fan stated, “Cutest couple ever!!!" Another one commented, “Love you guys always!!" A fan wrote, “Simply!! Adorable couple(with heart eye emojis)".

Fahad Fassil and Nazriya Nazim got engaged in January 2014 and they went on to marry each other in August 2014. The two had gotten familiar on the sets of Anjali Menon’s film Bangalore Days in which they had essayed the role of husband and wife. The Vikram actor had shared in one of his previous interviews that their parents had played a huge role in materializing their wedding.

On the professional front, Fahad Fassil has recently wrapped up shooting for Pawan Kumar directorial Dhoomam made under the banner of Kantara fame production house Hombale Films. It would feature him alongside the actress Aparna Balamurali. He would also revisit his character of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat for Pushpa 2 as well as a Tamil film Maamannan with Keerthy Suresh, Stalin and others. Meanwhile, Nazriya Nazim made her Telegu debut with Ante Sundaraniki which turned out to be a blockbuster. Her character of Leela Thomas was loved by everyone.

