Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Singh Yadav to Play Lead in This Daily Soap

Popular actors Fahman Khan and Kritika Singh Yadav will be seen together in lead roles for the first time in Colors TV’s new show Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharma Patni. The show is expected to be a one-of-a-kind romantic drama and will feature Fahman as a business tycoon Ravi Randhawa and Kritika as school teacher Pratiksha Parekh.

The upcoming show is about the lives of two people who belong to different strata of society. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and revolves around a happy-go-lucky girl who celebrates the small things in life but faces numerous hurdles on her way.

Talking to an entertainment portal, Fahman said that he was excited to play the part as it was a new story. This show outlines how challenging and brutal fate can be when everything seems to be on one’s side and his character named Ravi, though successful has hidden layers not readily available. “It feels great to be working with one of the most successful television creators Ekta Kapoor and COLORS, a channel that will mark another turning point in my career," he said.

Kritika Singh Yadav says her character of Pratiksha, who spreads happiness through cheerfulness is just like her in real life with a lot in common. That’s the reason Pyaar ke saat Vachan is precious to her he said, adding that she hopes viewers would love the chemistry between her and Fahmaan. She said she hoped that audiences would love her pairing with Fahman.

Fahman Khan gained fame with his appearance in the well-liked daily soap Imlie, in which he co-starred with Sumbul Touqeer. Their pairing was much liked by the audience.

