After her stint in Bigg Boss 16, television actress Sumbul Touqueer bought a house for herself at the age of 19. On Thursday, March 2, the former Imlie actress hosted a housewarming party, which was attended by several of her close friends and family members. From her Bigg Boss 16 co-contestants Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to her actor acquaintances like Pranali Rathod and Ulka Gupta among others, all were in attendance. However, Sumbul’s close friend and former Imlie co-star Fahmaan Khan was nowhere to be seen. It did not set down with fans who asked him on social media the reason behind his absence.

Fahmaan Khan quickly issued a clarification by sharing a video on his Instagram story. The actor was dressed in an all-white suit when he self-recorded the clip explaining, “Hello guys, what’s up? I just need to issue a small clarification about why I couldn’t attend Sumbul’s housewarming party. It was because I was shooting at the time and it appears many are upset about it."

Fahmaan further mentioned that he was invited to the party but he couldn’t make it on time owing to his late-night shooting schedule. He assured fans that he might soon pay her a visit. “She did invite me to the party but I couldn’t go since I was shooting till 2 am in morning. However, it is her house, I’ll pay a visit soon. Maybe I’ll meet her today or even tomorrow. That’s it I just wanted to say that along with bidding her congratulations which I have already done. But I am doing it again officially," the actor added.

While concluding the video, Fahmaan said, “Congratulations and all the best. A home is a lovely place to unwind and I hope you get that comfort in the new house. Cheers." Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, Sumbul also uploaded a series of photographs online to give fans a closer look at her star-studded celebration. She chose a stunning lavender dress featuring feathery detailing at the hem of her full sleeves to host the occasion. From hugging her family members to reuniting with some of her co-stars from Imlie, the photos show the actress had a gala time.

On the work front, Fahmaan Khan currently essays the lead role of Ravi Randhawa in Color TV’s Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii.

