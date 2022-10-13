Fahmaan Khan: Sumbul Touqeer is Not Playing Games on Bigg Boss 16, Just Being Herself | Exclusive

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s on screen chemistry had made the audience all across the nation root for them in real life as well. The pair, who played the male and female lead in Imlie, look just perfect together and share a great chemistry. It was also being said that both the actors would be participating in Bigg Boss 16.

However, it is only Sumbul who is a part of the reality show so far, and fans are hoping that Fahmaan would join later as a wild card contestant. Now, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Fahmaan revealed whether he was approached for Bigg Boss and if he will join the 16th season, and also talked about Sumbul and her performance so far in Bigg Boss 16.

Fahmaan revealed, “I was offered Bigg Boss but then I am not the kind of person who can sit in one house, have arguments and be okay. I have seen people get into a lot of intense arguments with each other and after 15-20 minutes be okay. For me, if I get into an argument with anyone, then my relationship with that person is over, I cannot talk to that person after that."

Opening up about whether he has been watching Imlie co-star Sumbul’s performance in the reality show, Fahmaan said, “I’ve been watching it for the first time. I don’t understand the game to be honest. I’m also not a person who can play mind games, I’m not a manipulative person. But I feel she (Sumbul) is not playing any game. She is just being there and she’s being herself, which is commendable. It is difficult to be in a space like that and still be yourself. Both she and Abdu (Rozik) are giving a very fresh perspective to the show which is very nice to see."

He further added, “As an actor, I believe you have to play your character right. The limelight is consequence; you can never predict that. Bigg Boss needs someone to play who they are and be who they are, and that’s what’s happening."

Fahmaan and Sumbul, lovingly called SuMaan by fans, share a great chemistry and people had been hoping that they become a couple in real life as well. In fact, in a picture of the two, Arjun Bijlani had commented when they would be sending their ‘saadi ka card’. When we asked Fahmaan about it, he laughed heartily and joked, “Aap card bana do, main baant dunga (You make the wedding card, I’ll distribute it)."

