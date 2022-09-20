Faisal Khan: Aamir Should've Apologised for Old Comments Immediately, Not When LSC Was Releasing

Aamir Khan and his film Laal Singh Chaddha faced boycott calls over his old comments. A section of social media dug out old interviews and appearances of Aamir and raised objections over his statements. While Aamir had apologised to viewers for the same, his brother Faisal Khan has now said that Aamir should have apologised earlier and not when the film was about to release.

The Mela, in a new interview, was asked his opinion on the backlash and criticism Aamir faced during the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. Faisal appreciated that Aamir apologised for the statements, adding that there is no harm in apologising.

“Yes, it was right to apologise. No person knows everything in life. There’s no harm in apologising and correcting yourself. You become a better human being after that. He should have apologised immediately after that thing came out, not when his film was releasing. That seems opportunistic. But if someone doesn’t realise that they might have hurt someone then I don’t know about that. Because you don’t know when realisation dawns upon someone," he told ETimes.

At the time of release, Aamir apologised to the audience via the media and requested them to watch Laal Singh Chaddha. “If I have hurt anyone by any means, I regret it. I don’t want to hurt anyone. If someone doesn’t want to watch the film, I’d respect their sentiment. I’d, however, love for people to go watch the movie because it’s our labour of love. A lot of people have worked hard on this film, and I hope people like it," he said at the time, as reported by ANI.

However, the boycott calls eventually impacted Laal Singh Chaddha. The film did mediocre business at the box office. Following the film’s release, Aamir is reportedly on a two-month break in the US.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also featured Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The movie is a remake of the Oscar-award-winning 1994 American film Forrest Gump.

