Fake Circular Claims Holiday for Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak; Andhra Varsity Complains

Bheemla Nayak, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, was released in theatres on Friday, February 25. The Saagar K Chandra-directorial is one of the year’s most anticipated films. A circular from Andhra University Engineering College went viral on social media ahead of the premiere of this Tollywood behemoth.

The circular floating on WhatsApp claimed that the Andhra University College of Engineering had announced a holiday on 25 February 2022 for B Tech and M Tech students in honour of the premiere of Pawan Kalya’s Bheemla Nayak. However, the circular turned out to be fake.

The AU college has taken notice of this. Andhra University College of Engineering (AUCE) principal released a statement denying the college ever announced a holiday.

The statement read, “A fake circular is under circulation in the WhatsApp groups of students stating that holiday is declared on 25.02.2022 on the occasion of a new movie release. No such circular had been issued by this Office."

The institution has contacted Visakhapatnam’s cybercrime branch to register a complaint regarding the phoney circular. According to a copy of the case, the viral circular is fake and was not issued by the college.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh cinemas have received early notices from the Jagan government. Orders were imposed prohibiting the pictures from being shown in a benefit or additional showing.

The notifications indicate that if someone breaks the guidelines, action will be taken, and that ticket prices must also be in accordance with government standards. It was also said that Revenue officials will be fully monitored at the theatre.

According to reports, the Jagan government has already issued a jivo regulating cinema ticket pricing and benefit events.

