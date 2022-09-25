Falguni Pathak Opens Up About Neha Kakkar Remixing Her Song, Says 'Jab Khud Pe Guzarti Hai...'

Neha Kakkar is making the headlines recently but for all the wrong reasons. The singer is receiving a lot of flak for remixing Falguni Pathak’s iconic track, Maine Payal Hai Chhankai, which she released under the name ‘O Sajna’. Even Pathak expressed her displeasure and re-shared netizens’ posts criticising Neha. Now, in a recent interview, the popular and loved singer opened up about Neha remixing her song and said she doesn’t mind a remake but it has to be done with a lot of passion.

Talking about taking to social media to express her feelings, she told Hindustan Times, “What else could have I done? I could not take legal action." She added, “I was overwhelmed to see so many people write on social media that they love my music, and they didn’t like this (Kakkar’s) version."

She also said that she did not know the importance of owning music rights back then, otherwise it could have prevented such recreations. “I wish I was aware back then. Jab khud pe guzarti hai tab pata chalta hai. I regret that I didn’t know about it then, otherwise I would have definitely done something about it," the singer told the publication.

Talking about remixes and recreations, she says that she is not averse to the idea but it has to be done with a lot of passion and the passion has to be only about creating good music. Everything else comes later, she added.

Meanwhile, after Falguni Pathak expressed that she was upset with the remake, Neha took to social media to share a post that read, “For those who’re s unhappy seeing me happy and successful, I feel sorry for them. Bechaare… Plz keep commenting. I won’t even delete them. Coz I know and everybody knows what Neha Kakkar is!"

“If talking in such a manner, saying such bad things about me, abusing me.. makes them feel good and if they think it will ruin my day. Then I’m sorry to inform them that I’m too blessed to have bad days. This God’s child is always happy coz God himself is keeping me happy," she added. She also shared a post in which she spoke about how she is the ‘most blessed child of God.’

