Falguni Pathak Reacts To Neha Kakkar Recreating Her Iconic Song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai

It seems like Falguni Pathak is not impressed with Neha Kakkar’s reaction to Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. For those unaware, Neha Kakkar recreated Falguni Pathak’s iconic song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai and released it under the title, O Sajna. The song recreates the classic number by adding a techno touch to it. While Neha sings and appears in the music video, she is joined by Priyank Sharma and Dhanashree Verma.

While Falguni is yet to issue a statement about the song’s remix, she seems to be showing her support to the section of social media users who are disapproving of the track. Falguni reposted reels and posts slamming the recreation, indirectly showing her disapproval of O Sajna.

The original song was released in 1999 and it featured television actor Vivan Bhatena. The song was played out as a puppet show in a college fest. The song was a massive hit with fans listening to it even today.

Speaking about recreating the song in a media statement, Neha said, “I had a blast singing and filming the music video of ‘O Sajna’. With the kind of response and love the young audience showered on the teaser yesterday at the college event, I’m overjoyed! It’s fun, energetic, and vibrant and I’m confident people are going to love it."

Tanishk Bagchi added, “With a track like ‘O Sajna’ you have to walk the fine line between reviving nostalgia yet keeping it contemporary and I’m happy with the way the song has turned out."

Priyank said that working on the remix brought back memories for him. “I remember listening to it as a kid. Although I think recreating such a legendary track is quite a task in itself with Neha and the team I am sure people will definitely love the song. I had a blast filming it with the lovely ladies Neha and Dhanashree," he said.

