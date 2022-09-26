Falguni Pathak Shot Indian Idol 13 Episode With Neha Kakkar Before Their Conflict: Report

Falguni Pathak has been very vocal about the fact that she did not like Neha Kakkar recreating her iconic track Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. The singer has been actively resharing posts slamming Neha for the song which she released under the name ‘O Sajna.’ Amid this, a promo of Indian Idol 13 was shared which sees Neha welcoming the “legendary Falguni ma’am" to the show. The clip shared yesterday also sees the two dancing happily with each other.

Needless to say, the video made netizens question why Falguni Pathak appeared in the show. Now, it is being reported that the promo was shot before their feud.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, they shot the chunk for Navratri before their conflict. “This particular segment was shot during the auditions round. It was shot in August. The timing is all coincidental. They shot the chunk for Navratri. In fact, at that time, Neha and Falguni were quite cordial. Currently, Neha doesn’t even wish to talk about Falguni and was quite clear that she won’t promote the particular episode or talk about what it was like to have Falguni on the sets," the publication quoted an insider close to the development. Falguni Pathak’s team also confirmed that the shoot took place on August 20.

Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar recently landed in a war of words after the former expressed her displeasure with the remake and even shared netizens’ posts criticising Neha’s song. Falguni even told Pinkvilla that if she could, she would sue Neha for the rendition. “I feel overwhelmed and touched on receiving so much love from all over for the song, so had to share their feelings," she said.

Later, Neha Kakkar also reacted to Falguni Pathak’s words and wrote on her Instagram stories, “For those who’re s unhappy seeing me happy and successful, I feel sorry for them. Bechaare… Plz keep commenting. I won’t even delete them. Coz I know and everybody knows what Neha Kakkar is! If talking in such a manner, saying such bad things about me, abusing me.. makes them feel good and if they think it will ruin my day. Then I’m sorry to inform them that I’m too blessed to have bad days. This God’s child is always happy coz God himself is keeping me happy."

