Falguni Pathak Upset With Neha Kakkar Over 'Maine Payal Hai...' Remix, Says 'Wish I Could Sue Her'

Falguni Pathak has set the record straight that she is not happy with Neha Kakkar’s new music video ‘O Sajna,’ which is a recreation of the former’s iconic song ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’. After reposting a couple of Instagram stories criticising Neha’s remix version, Falguni has opened up about her views on ‘O Sajna’.

“I feel overwhelmed and touched on receiving so much love from all over for the song, so had to share their feelings," Falguni told Pinkvilla about reposting reels and posts slamming Neha Kakkar’s recreation.

Falguni Pathak also shared that she wasn’t approached by the makers of ‘O Sajna’. Falguni had also re-shared a story by her fan that asked her to sue Neha Kakkar. When asked about the same, Falguni said, “I wish I could but the rights are not with me."

When further prodded if the makers or Neha Kakkar tried to reach out to her after seeing her Instagram stories about the remixed version, the Dandiya Queen simply said, “No."

The original song was released in 1999 and it featured television actor Vivan Bhatena. The song was played out as a puppet show in a college fest. The song was a massive hit with fans listening to it even today.

Speaking about recreating the song in a media statement, Neha had said, “I had a blast singing and filming the music video of ‘O Sajna’. With the kind of response and love the young audience showered on the teaser yesterday at the college event, I’m overjoyed! It’s fun, energetic, and vibrant and I’m confident people are going to love it."

Tanishk Bagchi added, “With a track like ‘O Sajna’ you have to walk the fine line between reviving nostalgia yet keeping it contemporary and I’m happy with the way the song has turned out."

