Falguni Pathak Vs Neha Kakkar: Sona Mohapatra Blames Music Labels For 'Killing Creative Community'

Neha Kakkar’s recent song O Sajna landed her in trouble. The song, which was a remake of superhit Maine Payal Hai Chhankai, disappointed many including the original singer Falguni Pathak. As Falguni and Neha indulged in a war of words on social media, singer Sona Mohapatra also took to Twitter recently and urged music labels and Bollywood producers to take note of the backlash.

Sona Mohapatra blamed music labels for ‘killing the creative community’ and wrote, “I can only hope that the music labels & #Bollywood film producers killing the creative community & creators by commissioning short-cuts; remakes, remixes take note of the public backlash on the recent #FalguniPathak hit."

The singer also dragged in Manike remake from Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming movie Thank God and called it ‘puke worthy’. “the constant showcasing of a lack of courage to back new compositions, songwriters, disrespecting creators, writers has destroyed the fabric of what made #Bollywood music culturally relevant.The horror of the Sri Lankan Manike Mage remade, case in point2. Puke worthy for me," her Tweet added.

For the unversed, Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar recently landed in war of words after the former expressed her displeasure with the remake and even shared netizens’ posts criticising Neha’s song. Falguni even told Pinkvilla that if she could, she would sue Neha for the rendition. “I feel overwhelmed and touched on receiving so much love from all over for the song, so had to share their feelings," she said.

Later, Neha Kakkar also reacted to Falguni Pathak’s words and wrote on her Instagram stories, “For those who’re s unhappy seeing me happy and successful, I feel sorry for them. Bechaare… Plz keep commenting. I won’t even delete them. Coz I know and everybody knows what Neha Kakkar is! If talking in such a manner, saying such bad things about me, abusing me.. makes them feel good and if they think it will ruin my day. Then I’m sorry to inform them that I’m too blessed to have bad days. This God’s child is always happy coz God himself is keeping me happy."

