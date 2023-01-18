Faltu Actor Aakash Ahuja Breaks Silence on His Show's Competition With Anupamaa, GHKKPM | Exclusive

Aakash Ahuja rose to fame after he played the role of Purab Singhania in the popular show Thapki Pyaar ki 2. While the show went off-air in April last year, Aakash returned to screen for his fans as Ayaan Mittal in Faltu in November 2022. Hardly two months since its premiere, the show is getting a positive response from the audience.

Talking about the love the show is getting from the viewers, Aakash Ahuja told News18 Showsha, “I think it’s all the good energies that reflect on screen while we are doing a scene. From the light man to the director and artists, I feel it is a team job and all the efforts are paying off. I just feel grateful for all this."

The 31-year-old actor revealed he was eager to see how the audience would react to his new on-screen avatar after his popular character in Thapki Pyaar ki 2. “I was not nervous at all. I was just looking forward to what the reaction of my earlier audience would be, those who watched me in Thapki Pyaar Ki. I am just very happy with the kind of reaction I have seen and people have been very loving and kind toward Ayaan. That’s grateful," he said.

Faltu revolves around an unwanted girl child and her dream of becoming a cricketer. At a time when a large part of television content is considered regressive, Faltu has only proved that not all shows are the same. Sharing his thoughts about the same, Ahuja mentioned that even though breaking away from the ‘tv content is regressive’ narrative was not the prime motive of the show, he is glad that fans are viewing it in that way.

“I feel that is not our motive but if it is, I am glad it is. But, that is not something we went out with. I feel, my effort is to be as real as it can be. In television, some situations are such when you look for logic. As an actor, it is my responsibility to look for logic and convince myself and then go ahead with the scene. If I am not convinced by a scene, I’ll not be able to convince you. It has become a task at times but luckily nothing of such sort has happened in this show as of now. It has been written very well," he mentioned.

Aakash was also asked about his show’s competition with Rupali Ganguly starer Anupamaa and Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ahuja praised the two shows and mentioned that rather than as a competition, he looks at it as a motivation.

“Competitive? I don’t know but I do feel inspired. I think all the actors, writers and makers of all these shows have done a great job which is the main reason for their success. I just feel inspired when I watch them, those actors. A lot of them are seniors to me and I look up to them. I try to learn from them. I just try to do my best."

