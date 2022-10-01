Home » News » Movies » Faltu Promo: Rejected by Her Own Parents, Will This Extraordinary Girl Hit the Ball Out of the Park? Watch

Faltu Promo: Rejected by Her Own Parents, Will This Extraordinary Girl Hit the Ball Out of the Park? Watch

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Zinia Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: October 01, 2022, 12:56 IST

Mumbai, India

The promo of new TV show, Faltu, is out
The promo of new TV show, Faltu, is out

The first promo of Star Plus' upcoming show, Faltu is here, and it promise the story of a girl who is out to prove her worth despite no support from even her parents

Advertisement

With the world changing its pace and outlook for the better, the content that is being produced is seeing a refresh. Here comes - Faltu, starring Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja in a new serial, with a quirky title and a witty tale of a girl who makes her dreams come true despite being rejected by her own family in the first place.

Set in Rajasthan, Faltu highlights the story of every girl who is denied, refuted, and disrespected in her own household. Yet, Faltu never gives up on her dreams and her self-belief is what takes her places. The promo of Faltu sheds light on the real struggle of a young girl whose feudal family has time and again rejected her individuality and has treated her as somebody who is not their own. It will be a treat to watch how ‘Faltu’ proves herself as somebody who is full of life and never gives up during dire situations. She also later meets a hero who eventually becomes her ally. She story is due to start at time when our lead ‘Faltu’ would explore crickets and how she would nail it. See the promo here:

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Being a flagbearer of bringing such issues to light, Star Plus’ new show Faltu promises to be an inspirational story that holds a very strong message for society about the strength of a girl child. Viewers are waiting with much anticipation to catch the show only on Star Plus! Now that the promo is out, it will be exciting to see how Faltu’s story unravels and where exactly it takes her!

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: October 01, 2022, 12:54 IST
last updated: October 01, 2022, 12:56 IST