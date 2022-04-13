'Family That Rejoices in Your Joy': Kushal Badrike's Latest Post is Viral

Kushal Badrike is known as the king of humour. Kushal Badrike recently shared a passionate post about his family. He shared the post on Instagram and it soon became the topic of discussion on social media.

The picture shows his entire family in one frame. Posting the photo, he said, “What do you want in life? A family that rejoices in your joy, and takes pride in your excellence. Just being with them also gives us support. This is my family."

Along with this, he used heart emojis and tagged @vijumaneofficial @anaghaviju @sumeet.patil.crow in the post. Comments started pouring in soon after the picture was posted. The post has received 7,016 likes on Instagram.

Kushal Badrike is extremely close to his family and often shares their pictures on his social media. Recently, he shared a picture with his children, which brought him into the spotlight.

In the picture, Kushal is standing with both his children and saying “My Pride."

Kushal started his career with Marathi plays such as Jaago Mohan Pyare and Lali Leela. Some of his hit movies are Jatra, Maza Navra Tuzi Bayko, Huppa Huiyya, Bhaucha Dhakka, etc. He also played a role in a web series called Struggler Saala. Kushal participated in the comedy reality show, Fu Bai Fu, which was aired on Zee Marathi. After that, he started working on a comedy talk show, Chala Hawa Yeu Dya.

Last, he worked in a Marathi comedy titled Pandu. The movie featured Kushal Badrike and Bhau Kadam in the lead roles. The movie was directed by Viju Mane and was released on 30 January 2021. The film received 6.2 stars out of 10 on IMDB.

