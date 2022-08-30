Famous Malayalam Music Director John P Varkey Dies Aged 52

Leaving a forever void in the hearts of a million Malayalam fans, renowned music director John P Varkey died on August 29. He was 52.

Varkey, who has created over 50 amazing music pieces in some popular Malayalam films like Kammattippadam, Neythukaran, Penkodi, and Unnam to list a few, breathed his last at his home in Kerala’s Mullakkara. It has been reported that he collapsed at his residence at about 5 in the evening.

Apart from composing famous Malayalam songs, Varkey also worked in several Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil films. He was a popular face among the younger generation, weaving hard-hitting songs for the Malayalam rock band, named Avial.

The talented music director was also a major part of the Jigsaw Puzzle band which proved to be the first-ever Malayalam band to feature on the MTV channel. Varkey was proclaimed to be the Best Music Director for composing music for the 2007 drama film Frozen at the Madrid Imagine India Film Festival.

Making his debut as a guitarist, Varkey mastered his guitar playing skills at London’s Trinity College of Music. He rose to fame after releasing three albums under the name of his band, Jigsaw Puzzle.

Varkey was widely loved by fans and critics for his endless contribution to the world of music. He is a revered musician not only among millennials but also among Gen Z. His astounding musical compositions can be heard in every household even today. As people mourn the loss of such a talented music director, Varkey’s massive impact on the people will be etched in the memory of his fans for a long time.

Varkey is survived by his wife Baby John and two kids, Job and Joseph John.

