Famous South Choreographer Cool Jayanth Passes Away in Chennai

Cool Jayanth, a famous choreographer in the South, passed away at his home in West Mambalam, Chennai, on Wednesday morning. Jayanth was diagnosed with cancer. He was recovering well initially but fell ill again and his condition worsened. He breathed his last on Wednesday morning.

Jayanth made his debut as a choreographer in Tamil cinema in 1996 with the blockbuster action romance film, Kadhal Desam. The film featured chart-buster music by Oscar award winner music composer A. R. Rahman.

Cool Jayanth was a popular Tamil cinema choreographer in the 90s. He also served as a dancer in actors Prabhu Deva and Raju Sundaram master’s dance troupes.

The sudden demise of Cool Jayanth has sent a shockwave across the Tamil film industry with many condoling his demise on social media. Legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja took to Twitter and expressed his condolences.

Acclaimed Tamil director Cheran also paid his tributes to the renowned choreographer.

Producer KT Kunujom, who introduced Cool Jayanth in his film ‘Kadhal Desam’, expressed grief over the choreographer’s demise.

In his career as a choreographer for 25 years, Cool Jayanth had worked in over 500 movies of South Indian cinema. He choreographed many hit songs of prominent actors including Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith, Mammotty and Mohanlal among others.

He choreographed some of the biggest chart-buster songs of South cinema. This includes — ‘Mustafa Mustafa’ and ‘Kalloori Saalai’ in Kadhal Desam, ‘Oh Mariya’ in Kadhalar Dhinam, ‘April Mathathil’ in Vaalee and ‘Mottu Ondru Malarnthida Marakkum’ in Kushi.

Dance steps given by him in many films of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages are still imitated on stage.

