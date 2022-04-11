Fan Asks Cooku With Comali’s Rithika Tamilselvi When She's Getting Married. Her Reply

Rithika Tamilselvi made her fans smile on social media by answering a question through gestures alone. A fan asked her, “When are you going to get remarried?" Without giving a verbal response she gestured, “Whatever is in our hand… everything will happen according to our handwriting". This brought a huge smile to all the faces of her fans.

Rithika Tamilselvi having appeared in many reality shows like Comedy Raja Kalakal Rani, Kamal, and Start Music (Season 2), plus having the lead role in the short film ‘4G’ released by Orange Head Productions in 2020, garnered fame through her role as Amritha in Baakiyalakshmi and Cooku with Comali. These two shows were a turning point for Rithika’s career.

As a widowed mother, a young woman facing the social problems of remarriage, Rithika, is playing a revolutionary role instead of a simple supporting one. She has added a large number of her fans through her performance as a contestant in Cooku with Comali season 2,

Advertisement

She is a huge influence nationwide, having 1.6 million followers on Instagram. The actor is known to be very active on social media. Rithika asked her fans to ask her questions, giving out some interesting answers. The social discussion had a highlight when a fan asked her what her future plans were about getting married.

She gestured to her fans without saying anything verbally, “Whatever is in our hand, everything will happen according to our handwriting." Apart from the question about her marriage, there were a lot of other interesting questions such as, “Sing your favourite song, Akka." She immediately sang ‘Melliname Melliname’ from the upcoming movie Shanjanan starring Rithika Vijay. Similarly, she was asked about when Cooku with Comali seasons 3 and 4 are going to air. She quickly responded that she didn’t know.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.