Fan Asks Shah Rukh Khan to Give 'Genuine Pathaan Review', His Answer Will Impress You

With just four days left for Pathaan’s release, Shah Rukh Khan hosted an Ask SRK session on Twitter to ask numerous questions about the film. While the actor praised his team, he also expressed his joy at seeing several fans booking tickets for the upcoming release. However, a fan reached out to Shah Rukh and asked his honest review of his own film. The actor’s reply is bound to impress you.

“@iamsrk Sir pls give your genuine review abt PATHAAN film. #AskSRK," the fan requested to the superstar. The Pathaan actor replied, “We are creators not critics, different job portfolios…the joy of making films is paramount….nothing else."

Shah Rukh Khan is making his long-awaited comeback with Pathaan next week. The film, which marks his first film after four years, sees Shah Rukh playing the role of a spy. This is also Shah Rukh’s first out-and-out action film. Speaking about leading an action film, Shah Rukh recently said in a video released by YRF, “I came to the film industry 32 years ago to be an action hero but I missed the boat because they made me a romantic hero instead. I’ve only wanted to be an action hero. I mean I love DDLJ and I love Rahul and Raj and all these good sweet boys but I always thought I was an action hero, so for me it is it’s my dream come true."

Speaking about his character in Pathaan, he added, “﻿Pathaan is an easy guy, doing lot of tough things and I think he’s naughty, he’s tough but doesn’t wear it on his sleeve. He’s trusting. He’s honest and I think he very single-mindedly thinks of India as his mother."

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe. Pathaan is set to release on Jan. 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

