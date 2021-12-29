Fan Gets Photo of Late Tamil TV Actress VJ Chitra Tattooed on His Chest

The fans of the late Tamil actor Chitra Kamaraj, popularly known as VJ Chitra, are still remembering the popular actress even after a year of her death. Now a video has emerged on Instagram in which a fan is seen getting a tattoo of a beautiful photo of VJ Chitra on his chest.

The video shared by a fan page on Instagram is being circulated widely on social media. In the video a fan can be seen getting the engagement photo of Chitra tattooed on his chest.

The video has garnered nearly 3,000 views and over 1600 likes. Her fans are dropping heart emojis in the comment section of the video.

The actress was popularly known for essaying the role of Mullai in the Tamil television series Pandian Stores. She was reportedly found hanging in a five-star hotel room in Nazarethpettai, Chennai on December 9, 2020.

It has been over a year since Chitra’s death but her fans still cannot believe that she is no more. The actress was reportedly suffering from depression. Police had initially declared her death a suicide but took her husband Hemanth Ravi into custody on December 16. Ravi was released on bail in February this year.

Chitra was married to businessman Hemanth. In the investigation after her death, it was revealed that she was physically and mentally abused by Hemanth.

VJ Chitra had made her debut as a TV actress with the popular show, Vaagai Sooda in 2011. Later, she also hosted dance shows such as Dance Couple Dance and the Zee Dance League.

Earlier on her death anniversary, a fan club dedicated to her had shared a post remembering her. The post had gone viral with fans sharing their memories of the late actress.

