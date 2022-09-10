Fan Gifts Sonu Sood a Painting ‘Made With Blood’, Actor Urges Him to Donate Blood Instead

Sonu Sood, who has a sizable fan base around the nation and is well-known for his charitable efforts in addition to his acting skills, received a unique gift from a die heart fan who wished to reward him for his good deeds. The supporter met Sonu and told him that he would even be “willing to die for him" and gave Sonu a painting of him made with “blood." The Happy New Year actor took to his Twitter account on Friday and replied to the fan’s shocking effort. The actor shared a video of his encounter with a fan artist Madhu Gurjar, in which they were seen holding the same painting.

In the video, Sonu said, “He is a very talented artist. Bhai Sahab has created a painting of me, but…" Soon, the fan interrupted Sonu and proudly added “with blood." Sonu responded, “This is what you have done wrong because you made it with blood."

The fan artist expressed his love for him and said, “I will sacrifice my life for you," while another told, “You are no less than God," and a third one exclaimed, “We have never seen someone with as big a heart as you." In response to the fan’s attempt to defend the painting, Sonu said, “I understand, but why with blood? Donate blood instead." Sonu ended the video by pleading with the viewers to support the artist and telling the fan that his blessings are always with him.

“Khoon daan karo mera bhai, khoon se meri painting bna kar vyarth nahi. Bahut bahut abhaar. (Donate blood, my brother, not waste it by painting me. Many many gratitudes)," Sonu tweeted while sharing the video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu Sood will next be seen in the upcoming Tamil movie Thamilarasan. He will also be seen playing the lead in the Bollywood film Fateh, an action thriller directed by Abhinandan Gupta.

