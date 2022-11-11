Home » News » Movies » Fan-Made Poster Of Kantara Featuring Puneeth Rajkumar Goes Viral

Fan-Made Poster Of Kantara Featuring Puneeth Rajkumar Goes Viral

Ever since the news of the movie’s initial choice for lead Puneeth got out, his fans have been envisioning him in the lead

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 11, 2022, 14:40 IST

Bengaluru, India

A fan named Kushal Hiremath has used an app called Procreate to transform Puneeth Rajkumar’s face to that of the Panjurli Daiva.
While Kantara has taken the country by storm and is still minting money at the box office, recently it was revealed by Rishab Shetty that while writing the story of the movie, he had no intention of playing the lead role himself. Instead, he envisioned late actor Puneeth Rajkumar as the lead during the initial stages of production. The main reason he chose to have the late superstar in the film was to help the movie achieve a grand scale in terms of star power and Puneeth even showed interest in the film. However, prior commitment to other projects made it difficult for him to give dates for Kantara and so he could not do the project.

However, ever since the news of the movie’s initial choice for lead Puneeth got out, his fans have been envisioning him in the lead and imagining the course of history if he had done the film. However, while many of his fans are just envisioning it in their mind, one of them has gone ahead and used his digital art skills to use for to see how Puneeth would fit into the role.

A fan named Kushal Hiremath has used an app called Procreate to transform Puneeth Rajkumar’s face to that of the Panjurli Daiva, the animist spirit, who is worshipped by the people in the film and featured extensively.

Not only has he shared the end product, but also a video documenting the process he uses to change the late actors’ faces to that resembling Panjurli. The post has allowed die-hard fans of Puneeth Rajkumar to have an idea of what he would look like in the role and most of them think that he would have aced it.

first published: November 11, 2022, 14:40 IST
last updated: November 11, 2022, 14:40 IST

