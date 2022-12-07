Fan-Made Poster of Yash As Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Is Viral; Know The Back Story

Kannada acting stalwart Yash’s popularity has seen an upward trend with the humongous success of the KGF franchise. Viewers are quite curious to know about his upcoming projects. The latest talk in the town is about a fan-made poster, which showed Yash in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s look. Yash has issued no clarification about any project related to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but this grapevine is doing the rounds of the internet.

This is not the first time these rumours have surfaced on the Internet. They also surfaced on social media 2 years ago. Now after the success of K.G.F. franchise, Yash’s look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Raje Bhosle is back in the news. Despite there being no official update about the movie, many feel that Yash is the right choice for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s character.

Meanwhile, on the work front, a photo in which Yash was seen dubbing alongside a director of Gandhadagudi fame, Amoghavarsha. Many were left pleasantly surprised after watching this photo and wondered what could be the theme of this project. Their questions were put to rest after it was revealed that Yash has provided his voiceover to a documentary made by Amoghavarsha.

This documentary is based on the life of Nadaprabhu Hiriya Kempegowda, also known as Kempegowda. For those who don’t know about Kempegowda, he was a chieftain under the Vijayanagara Empire. He is also known as the founder of Bengaluru in the 16th century.

A 108-foot tall bronze statue of Kempegowda was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11(Friday). The documentary video prepared by Amoghavarsha which talked about Kempegowda’s life and achievements was played along with the unveiling of this statue.

In addition to this voiceover, the MasterPiece actor revealed that there are plans for making the third instalment of KGF. However, he said that there are no plans for making this immediately.

