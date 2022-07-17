Fanaa Ishq Main Marjawaan Fame Zain Imam Answers Why The Show Has Been 'Slow In Connecting With Masses'

Zain Imam is currently seen in Fanaa: Ishq Main Marjawaan which also stars Reem Shaikh and Akshit Sukhija in the lead. Despite having popular actors in the lead, the show has not been able to find its spot on the TRP list. In a recent interview, Zain Imam explained why the show has been ‘slow in connecting with the masses’ and shared that though Fanaa: Ishq Main Marjawaan is slotted for 10:30 PM, it does not start before 11 PM most of the time. He further added that people in smaller towns or even in big cities prefer not to watch television beyond 11 PM and therefore it has become a hindrance for his show.

“We are working hard and the show has a different story, but I agree, it is yet to warm up to the masses. It is slotted for 10:30 pm, but it does not start before 11 pm. In smaller towns, people tend to sleep early, so by the time the show airs at 11 pm, people have gone off to sleep. In bigger cities, too, people generally wrap up watching TV around 11 pm. So, hopefully, if the show starts at 10:30 pm, people will enjoy watching it," Zain told E-Times.

Apart from this, Zain also talked about his role in the show and compared it with Shah Rukh Khan in Darr. “My role is similar to Shah Rukh Khan’s role in Darr. I enjoy playing such roles because positive roles don’t have much scope," he added.

Earlier this year, in an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Zain talked about his Bollywood plans and shared how filmmakers are a little hesitant to cast television actors for their movies. “People who direct movies or produce movies are very not sure about television actors. I mean they have to understand that things and times have changed now. Earlier things were different, acting was different. Now it’s all-natural. A lot of television actors have done web series now. I have done a web series myself…Then you need to understand that even TV actors can perform very well, probably better than movie actors," he had said.

Currently playing the role of gastya Raichand in Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, Zain has previously worked in several shows including Naamkaran, Ishqbaaz, Fire and Ice, and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna among others.

