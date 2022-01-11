Fans are Busy Crushing on Raashii Khanna’s Latest Pics In Saree

Actress Raashii Khanna made our day by posting stunning photos of herself in a saree on Monday. Raashii Khanna, who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu films, can be seen smiling with all her heart in the pictures. She paired her pastel shade saree with minimal jewellery and a bindi. Sharing the photos, she expressed ‘gratitude’ for all the ‘things that worked out’ and even for ‘the things that didn’t.’ She wrote: ‘So grateful for the things that worked out, and even more grateful for the things that didn’t… #gratitude’ with a blue heart.

Minutes after Raashii Khanna posted her photos in a saree, her fans flooded her post with comments like ‘beautiful look’ and ‘gorgeous.’ A user commented: ‘You are so pretty’ while another wrote, ‘You are so hot and cute.’ Other comments read ‘you are so gorgeous’ and ‘nice smile.’

See Raashii Khanna’s breathtaking photos in a saree:

If you were wondering what New Year resolutions the actress made for this year, here’s your answer:

Raashii started her new year by posting this photo of herself and a note that read: ‘May you find more reasons to be happy and grateful this new year! Wish you guys immense happiness and lots and lots of love. Happy new year!’

The actress’ Christmas celebrations were all about ‘love, warmth and happiness.’ She captioned her Christmas-special post: ‘Merry Christmas you all! Wish you some love, warmth and happiness! Hope you have hot chocolate today and eat lots of cake. Love always.’

In terms of work, Raashii will next be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha. The film also stars Disha Patani.

Raashii has featured in films like Hyper, Bengal Tiger, Imaikkaa Nodigal, Tughlaq Durbar, Tholi Prema, World Famous Lover and Srinivasa Kalyanam.

