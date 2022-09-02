Fans Are Floored By Vijay Deverakonda’s Intense Training, Hardwork in Liger Prep Video; Watch

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Liger was awaited by many for its high-octane storyline and mass appeal. But Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India magnum opus failed to impress the audience as it garnered negative reviews and performed poorly at the Box Office despite getting a decent opening of Rs 25 crore on its first day worldwide, The Arjun Reddy actor who played an MMA(Mixed Martial Arts) fighter in the sports drama flick had undergone intense training in Thailand. Now a clip from one of his routines has gone viral and has managed to impress anyone with Vijay Deverakonda’s dedication to his on-screen character.

On Thursday, one of the fan accounts on Twitter shared over a minute-long video clip of the actor combating with his trainer and polishing his martial arts skills. The action-packed video encapsulated a full-fledged training fight between the two on an indoor basketball court. Avid fans of the actor were ecstatic to see their favourite star’s devotion to the film.

Check the video here:

One of the fans responded, “This video is better than the second half and the fight scenes in the second half. If content as such in this video plus the liger beast video is there in the actual movie, that’s enough for the repeated audience to watch the movie blindly. The intensity & emotion seen in this video is missing in the movie." A second fan wrote, “Hard work."

Liger was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, The film was produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Along with Vijay Deverakonda who starred as the titular MMA fighter boxer alongside Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles, American boxer Mike Tyson played an extended cameo, thus making his acting debut in Indian cinema.

According to the News18 review of the film, “Towards the end of Liger, Ananya Panday asks Vijay Deverakonda why do all men think and behave like Arjun Reddy. That pretty much sums up Deverakonda’s career. Because, no matter how well he performs, it’s repetitive and tiresome to watch him as the broken man pining for his love and wasting himself. But that is not the problem with the film. Liger is full of misogyny, something that is deeply rooted in Hindi cinema."

