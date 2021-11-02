Fans Are Not Very Happy Over Zee Marathi Awards Event. Find Out Why

The Zee Marathi Awards, which were aired on October 30, were attended by many Bollywood biggies like Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty and Govinda had graced the event. The event is now facing a lot of criticism from the viewers over several issues.

Some social media users were unhappy that Bollywood celebrities were invited to the event.

One of them spoke out against the touching of Katrina Kaif’s feet by Shreyas Talpade in a joking manner, saying, “We felt ashamed to see it."

Speaking in the same vein, another person said, “Katrina has been in Bollywood for so many years but she still can’t even speak Hindi … Bollywood is highly overrated."

The ceremony also had awards in the categories of future daughters-in-law and future mothers-in-law. The audiences were confused with the characters chosen as the recipients of this award. Here, Sweetu from Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla was awarded the title of the best future daughter-in-law, while Om’s mother Shaku was given the award as the best future mother-in-law.

The reason for the confusion is if Sweetu is married to Om, Sweetu becomes Shaku’s daughter-in-law. But now, as per the track, she is married to Mohit, so there’s no way Shaku can be her mother-in-law. Rather, say netizens, it would be more appropriate to give the award to Sidhu’s mother as a future mother-in-law.

Social media users are also raising the question that when Sidhu’s father was also present in the award ceremony and was the best fit for the award of best father-in-law, then why was it given to Dada Salvi instead?

Also, some netizens were unhappy with the performances at the Zee Marathi Awards, including the stand-up comedy and dance numbers.

