Fans Ask Actor Raiza Wilson About Live-in Relationships. Here's What she Said

Model-turned-actor Raiza Wilson, who rose to fame after taking part in the reality game show Bigg Boss Tamil, has expressed her thoughts on the emerging concept of living together.

In a recent interaction on social media with her fans, Raiza revealed that she is fine with the concept but first she would need a partner to start living together.

Reportedly, Raiza’s fans asked her if she was interested in living with a partner. Responding to the question with a video, she said, “I am ok with it and I don’t mind. But, for that I want a boyfriend, right? Without that, how can I think and imagine living together."

Meanwhile, in another video response to a fan’s question about when she plans to get married, Raiza said: “So many people are asking me this question, why? You find me a nice guy; I’ll get married tomorrow only"

The video of another response was shared on Twitter by a fan. In the video, she is seen using a filter while responding to the question.

Raiza has always been open about her personal life with her fans on social media.

The actor impressed one and all with her performance in the Kollywood film Pyaar Prema Kaadhal in 2018. She played the female lead in the film.

On the work front, Raiza currently has many films lined up for release. According to reports, she wrapped the shoot of F.I.R with Vishnu Vishal, action thriller — The Chase — during the lockdown, film Kadhalikka Yarumillai with GV Prakash, and one multi-starrer with Deekay.

Moreover, the actor has also recently signed Prabhu Deva’s next film. It is noteworthy that Varalakshmi Sarathkumar is playing the lead role.

