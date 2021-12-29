Fans Can’t Keep Eyes off Kannada Diva Nabha Natesh; See Pics

Kannada Diva Nabha Natesh got a big break in her acting career with Puri Jagannadh’s iSmart Shankar. The actress entered the Telugu film industry with Nannu Dochukunduvate in 2018. Though the film was a flop at the box office, her energetic role of Chandini in iSmart Shankar proved to be a major turning point for the Kannada Diva in Tollywood. This film earned her the moniker ‘ismart beauty.’

She is quite active on social media and her stunning photos on Instagram have made her popular on the platform.

https://www.instagram.com/nabhanatesh/?hl=en

Talking about Nabha’s stardom, every director and actor in the south film industry is looking to work with the actress. Nabha Natesh has already teamed up with many film stars including Ravi Teja, Varun Tej and Bellamkonda Srinivas. Many reports suggest that now she wants to act opposite big stars like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR and Prabhas as she has a massive fan following in Telugu film industry.

Post the success of iSmart Shankar, Nabha Natesh starred in Disco Raja with Ravi Teja. Recently, Nabha starred in Nithiin’s Maestro, a Telugu remake of the Hindi blockbuster thriller movie Andhadhun. The film was directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. Nabha played Radhika Apte’s role in the Telugu version.

Born on December 11, 1995 the actress recently celebrated her 26th birthday. The talented actress made her debut in Kannada film industry with 2015 film Vajrakaya starring Shiva Rajkumar.

