Fans Celebrate Thalapathy Vijay’s Birthday Through Welfare Schemes

On the special occasion of Vijay’s birthday, rice, sari, and lunch were distributed at Vriddhachalam. Many celebrities wished Vijay a happy birthday as he is an example to the youth as well as his fans. The Vijay Makkal Iyakkam has done a lot of excellent work, including organising blood donation camps and general health checks.

Vijay celebrated his 48th birthday on June 22. He carved his name in acting, dance, music, action, and body language. The actor has been captivating fans one movie at a time.

His father, SA Chandrasekhar, introduced Vijay to the world of movies. In 1984, Vijay made his acting debut as a kid star. He then played the male lead in the 1992 film Naalaiya Theerpu. Vijay appeared as a child actor in six films directed by his father between 1984 and 1988. So, even before his debut as a protagonist, Vijay had a great acting basis.

Vijay has frequently stated that he would not have entered the world of cinema without the help of star Rajinikanth. He adores Rajinikanth. It was previously claimed that Vijay had requested permission from his father to perform the lead character in a famous verse from Rajinikanth’s Annamalai.

Birthday greetings for the Beast actor came from everyone, including Dhanush, Hansika Motwani, Sarathkumar, Anirudh Ravichander, Khushbu Sundar, and A.R Murugadoss.