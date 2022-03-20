Fans Compare Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey with Varun Tej's Gaddhalakonda Ganesh and Jigarthanda

Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey released in theatres om March 18. The film is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster ‘Jigarthanda’ headlined by Bobby Simha. Fans have been pointing out on social media that the storyline of Bachchhan Paandey is closer to Varun Tej starrer Telugu film Gaddhalakonda Ganesh, which is also a remake of Jigarthanda, but with certain changes.

After the release of Bachchhan Paandey, fans took to social media with a flurry of comparison between Akshay Kumar and Varun Tej, on who made the better gangster. They have been comparing the two actors on who had better style, swag and charisma on screen.

Many posts and comments from fans across the country mentioned how Varun Tej’s makeover and transformation stands out, while others voted for the pan-India appeal of Akshay Kumar. The look and feel of Akshay and Varun’s characters are also being compared.

Check out the tweets here:

Varun Tej had walked away with rave reviews and applause for his performance in Gaddhalakonda Ganesh. Such was the impact the star made in the action-comedy that fans remember it fondly even to this day.

Many expressed their disappointment over the trend of remakes in Bollywood, and said that watching the original was a better idea.

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchhan Paandey has been getting a mixed response from both, the audience and critics. The film is doing good business even at the box office. While on the first day the film collected Rs 13.25 crore, on its second day, it saw a little decline. The movie earned Rs 12 crore on Saturday, taking its total collection so far to Rs 25.25 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and shared the detailed figures. “#BachchhanPaandey gets hit by the unprecedented #TKF wave across the country… Mass circuits are steady, but plexes remain low on Day 2… Needs to improve its performance on Day 3… Fri 13.25 cr, Sat 12 cr. Total: ₹ 25.25 cr. #India biz," he wrote.

