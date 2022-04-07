Fans Delighted to See Vijayakanth's Latest Pics From His Son's Birthday, But ...

Actor Vijayakanth is affectionately known as the Captain in Tamil Nadu. He delivered several hit films in the 80s and 90s and made a name in cinema. He even gave tough competition to Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan when they were at the peak of their careers. But Vijaykanth fell ill in 2014 and withdrew himself from public life.

Vijayakanth is restricted to his house. Hence, his fans were delighted to see his photos on Wednesday. Vijayakanth posted some pictures of himself and his family on his Twitter account. The photographs are from the birthday celebration of his youngest son Shanmuga Pandian.

While fans were happy to see their hero, they were also shocked to see his frail condition. The actor seems to have lost quite a lot of weight and looks a bit older. But the old flamboyance of Captain Vijayakanth is still there.

Vijayakanth is suffering from kidney and liver ailments. He has also travelled to the United States and Singapore for medical treatment. Vijayakanth also travelled to Dubai last year, for medical treatment. A well-known UK doctor is said to have treated him.

Vijayakanth has also served in politics. He was people-friendly so he founded a political party, DMDK. Vijayakanth was effective in translating his fandom into votes and his political power expanded greatly. His power was so strong that a few years ago parties like DMK, ADMK and Congress attempted to build alliances with him. According to reports, Vijayakanth may play a key part in the movie Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan, which also stars Vijay Antony and Megha Akash.

